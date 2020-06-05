JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings in the past couple of weeks.
May 27 hearings
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 6.
- Tonya Dawn Biel, 44, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Debra Ann Penfield, 57, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, harassment and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Held for court
- Dillon Michael Lee Robuck, 23, of Wilcox, who is charged with attempting to flee police and making false communications with 911. Robuck is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Hearings held
- Tyler Charles Swanson, 33, of Emporium, who is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property and theft by unlawful taking.
June 3 hearings
Mariah Elizabeth Lytle, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Lytle is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. She is also charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in a separate case.
Robert Celinski, 54, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and public drunkeneness. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
James Francis Cherry-Welsh 4th, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
Geraldine Beatrice May Britton, 29, of Emporium, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Jacob Paul Robbins, 24, of Port Allegany, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alyssa Nicole Mader, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jayson Matthew Redmond, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.
Rachel Chanelle Fleeger, 42, of Oil City, who is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.