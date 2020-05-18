JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings May 13.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will face their formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway June 1.
Hearings waived
- Austin Michael Wise, 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with burglary, a felony in the second degree, conspiracy by burglary, conspiracy by criminal trespassing and criminal trespassing, all a felony in the second degree, as well as theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy by theft and criminal conspiracy by breaking into a structure. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000.
- James Angelo Cavalline, 56, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, trespassing and careless driving.
- Shannon Irene Stevens, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Held for court
- Roman Nieves, 57, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with confined within premises of the owner. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Michael Edward Cherry, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with burglary, a felony in the second degree, conspiracy by burglary, conspiracy by criminal trespassing and criminal trespassing, all a felony in the second degree, as well as theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy by theft and receiving stolen property, all felonies in the third degree. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Alexis Marie Pisani, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility. Pisani is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Jacob Richard Anna, 31, of Falls Creek, who is charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. Anna is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Brandon Allen Seabolt, 33, of RIdgway, who is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, child pornography and corruption of minors. Seabolt is confined in the Elk County Jail and his bail was denied.
Hearings held
- Vinnie Michael Allegretto, 25, of Kersey, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Joel Adam Hillard, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.