JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Nov. 27.
Hearings heldJohnathan Glenn Surginer, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Dec. 6.
Edward Neil Covel, 48, of Ridg
- way, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless and reckless driving and several traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Joseph Allan Davis, 31, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm. Unsecured bail was set at $15,000.
Kenneth P. Robinson, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Preliminary arraignmentKeenan McMillen, 27, of Kersey, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. McMillen is confined in the Elk County Jail and unsecured bail is set at $250,000.