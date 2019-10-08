JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over the following cases Oct. 2.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Nov. 4.
Hearings waived
- Lacey Ann Gregori, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances (DUI), endangering the welfare of children, careless and reckless driving and several traffic violations. Gregori is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Joel Adam Hillard, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with DUI and resisting arrest.
- Benedict Earl Asti, 27, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors. Asti is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000.
- Dustin Matthew Piurkoski, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with DUI.
- Doreen R. Faust, 59, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Burton Lee Markert, 58, of Wilcox, who is charged with DUI, harassment, criminal mischief, careless and reckless driving and other traffic violations.
- William James Thompson Jr., 45, of Ridgway, who is charged with DUI.
- William Louis Addeo, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and other traffic violations. Addeo is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Hailey Renee Shrefler-Feronti, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possesion of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations.
- Braiden John Zappia, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings heldMelanie Dee Biel, 39, of Wilcox, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, harassment and criminal mischief.
Disposition cancelled
Thomas Patrick Ackroyd, 37, of Jay Township, who is charged with aggravated harassment by a prisoner. Ackroyd is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.