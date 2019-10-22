JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Oct. 16.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will face their formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Nov. 4.
Hearings waived
- Jacqueline Ann Babb, 36, of Harrisburg, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and three misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. In a separate case, Babb is also charged with the third-degree felony. of criminal use of a communication facility, conspiracy, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
- Angela Aldine Rhoads, 38, of St. Marys, who is charged with the third-degree felony of endangering the welfare of children, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, speeding, careless and reckless driving and other traffic violations.
- Junior W Rainey, 34, of Mount Jewett, who is charged with four third-degree felonies of criminal use of a communication facility and intercepting communications, indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct. Rainey is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Jared Michael Steiner, 32, of Brockport, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Tabitha Joelle Lovell, 30, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Danielle Elizabeth Condon, 22, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moved to non-traffic
court
- Deborah Ann Williams, 64, of Ridgway, who is charged with two counts of making false reports and disorderly conduct.
Hearings heldShayne William Reed, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.