JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over the following preliminary hearings recently.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.
Hearings waived
- Paul Stephen Iorfido, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and traffic violations.
- Harry Daniel Johnson III, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with selling liquor to a minor and corruption of minors. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Benjamin Allen Yonker, 22, Wilcox, who is charged with corruption of minors and distributing sexual materials involving a minor. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Tyler Charles Swanson, 33, of Coalport, who is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property and theft by unlawful taking. Bail was set at $7,500.
Hearings continued
- Michael Anthony Asti, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal attempt. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Vinnie Michael Allegretto, 25, of Kersey, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Scott Robert Lowe, 43, of Wilcox, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Withdrawn
- Linda Ann Samick, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by deception, writing bad checks and forgery.
- Jayson Matthew Redmond, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with aggrivated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.
Rachel Chanelle Fleeger, 42, of Oil City, who is charged with aggravated assault by attempt to cause injury, a felony in the first degree, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.