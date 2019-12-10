JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Dec. 4.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will face their formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Jan. 6.
- Joshua Paul Oliver, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment. Oliver is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Michael Paul Penfield, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Held for courtKeenan McMillen, 27, of Kersey, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. McMillen is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $250,000.