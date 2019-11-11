JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Nov. 6.
Hearings waivedThe following defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Dec. 9.
Joseph U. Wolff, 46, of Ridgway, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Breanna Nicole Miller, 26, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property felonies. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Charlene Rea Mowrey, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft from a motor vehicle and public drunkenness.
Preliminary arraignmentJahsir Tyhee Sephes-Walker, 19, of Philedalphia, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin for charges of possessing marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500. Sephes-Walker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at Martin’s office.