JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Wednesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.
Hearings waived
- Nathan James Hummel, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with attempting to flee apprehension. Hummel is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Jason Joseph Mildrew, 49, of Clearfield, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Mitchell Tanner Overbeck, 22, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Taylor Ashley Kuntz, 26, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and careless driving.
- Paul Reinthaler, 57, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possessing a small amount/distribute, not sell, corruption of minors and selling/furnishing liquor to a minor.
- James William Bullers, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possessing a small amount/distribute, not sell, corruption of minors and selling/furnishing liquor to a minor.
Hearings heldJoseph Alan Davis, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with trespassing. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.