JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Feb. 17.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 1.
- Evan Michael Gabor, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- David A. Campbell, 36, of Sheffield, who is charged with simple assault, harassment and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Alix Christoph Santiago, 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Lacey Ann Gregori, 30, of Weedville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Timothy James Jordan, 25, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Michael James Vandyne, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
Withdrawn
- Maison Gregori Walters, 26, of DuBois, who was charged with accessing a device he was not authorized to use, and using an unauthorized motor vehicle.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Isaac James Palmer, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise.
- Justin Riley Maletto, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and traffic violations.
- Natalie Grace Swenson, 18, of Youngstown, New York, who is charged with possession of marijuana and traffic violations.