JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Jan. 22.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway March 2.
Hearings waived
- James William Bullers, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with receiving stolen property and accessing a device he was not authorized to use. Bullers is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Floyd Harven Walters, 48, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
- Cody Michael Steis, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Steis is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Samantha Marie Gustafson, 25, of Kane, who is charged with criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and identity theft.
- Alaina Marie Smith, 18, of Brockport, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Jessica Lynn Monstrom, 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Floyd Henry Hoffman, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, corruption of minors and selling liquor to minors. Hoffman is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Hearings held
- Shannon Marie Griffith, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with corruption of minors.
Hearings continued
- Christopher Michael Dinger, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with having sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old and indecent exposure. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Frederick Michael Moore, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Moore is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Preliminary
arraignments
- Jared Cody Herbstritt, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Herbstritt is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Brandon Allen Seabolt, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with corruption of minors and decent exposure. Seabolt is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.