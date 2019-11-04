JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Oct. 30.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Dec. 9.
- Nicholas Joseph Harvey, 20, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
- David Francis Pfingstler, 32, of Weedville, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Scott Robert Lowe, 42, of Wilcox, who is charged with trespassing and traffic violations.
- Geraldine Rose Bell, 53, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kinsey Jo Hengst, 26, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, speeding and careless driving.
- Christopher Miller, 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Miller is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Alexander Michael Estell, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with six misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Dustin Andrew Black, 31, of Sigel, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Black is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Jessica M. Smith, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, resisting arrest, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkeness, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Smith is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Hearings held
- Joshua Paul Oliver, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment.
- Joseph Allan Davis, 30, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with receiving stolen property and prohibited possession of a firearm.
- Hayley Elizabeth Cooney, 21, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.