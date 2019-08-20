JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings recently.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 30.
Hearings waived
- Ty Walker Hahn, 24, of Weedville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Hahn is confined in the Elk County Jail after he was unable to post $5,000 bail.
- Mysti L. Gray, 27, who is charged with criminal trespassing and providing false identification to law enforcement. Gray is confined in the Elk County Jail after she was unable to post $5,000 bail.
- Angel Perez Jr., 31, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.
- Eli Chad Gullifer, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement, driving with a suspended or revoked license and traffic violations. Gullifer is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Robert J Steele, 37, of Brockport, who is charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and traffic violations.
Held for court
- Daniel Vincent Paladino, 26, of North Field, Ohio, who is charged with indecent assault and harassment.
Hearings held
- Roman Nieves, 56, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.