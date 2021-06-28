JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings June 23.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 2.
- Jacqueline Ann Babb, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with contraband/controlled substance, criminal attempt, possession of a controlled substance, contraband/inmate and possession of controlled substance. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Christopher Lee Jr. Smith, 33, of Chicora, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
- Michael Alan Mazzaferro, 48, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and traffic violations.
- Kamonte M. Carter, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, who is charged with unlawful dissemination of inmate image.
Hearings held
- Josie Marie Griffith, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal trespassing – breaking into a structure. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Stefanie Marie Cross, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with conspiracy by accessing a device not authorized to use, receiving stolen property and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Bail was set at $15,000.
- Steven Allen Frampton, 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, receiving stolen property, accessing a device not authorized to use, theft from a motor vehicle and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $30,000.
Held for court
- Timothy James Cribbs, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal trespassing – breaking into a structure.
Hearings continued
- Tammy Dee Lytle, 50, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing.
- Mariah Elizabeth Lytle, 23, of Weedville, who is charged with trespassing.
- Justin William Pretak, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
Withdrawn
- Larry Williams, 40, of Ridgway, who was charged with harassment – lewd, threatening, etc. language, and cited for disorderly conduct –unreasonable noise. A citation for disorderly conduct –engaging in fighting was moved to non-traffic court.
- John Matthew Fletcher, 41, of Ridgway, who was charged with simple assault, and cited for harassment. A citation for disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.