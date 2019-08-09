JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings recently.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 30.
Hearings waived
- Eli Chad Gullifer, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with providing false identification to police, driving with a suspended or revoked license and traffic violations. Gullifer is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Robert J Steele, 36, of Brockport, who is charged with speeding and driving without a valid driver’s license.
- Matthew Joseph Ross, 27, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft of secondary metal, receiving stolen property and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Ross is confined in the Elk County Jail after he was unable to post $5,000 bail.
- Jacob Richard Anna, 30, of Slippery Rock, who is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Anna is confined in the Elk County Jail after he was unable to post $15,000 bail.
- Jason Miles Kent, 36, of Kane, who is charged with fleeing police and resisting arrest.
- Maci Louise Lyon, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mario Joseph Salvadori, 24, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Edward Neil Covel, 47, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence, careless and reckless driving and other traffic violations.
- Daniel Mark Webster, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and traffic violations.
- Molly Ann Zuchowski, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and other traffic violations.