JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Sept. 9.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 5.
Hearings waived
- Steven James Luchs, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Libby Susan Schloder, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Kimberly Ann Nabb, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Brandon Lee Dilley, 34, of Wilcox, who is charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations.
- Courtney Lynn Weaver, 25, of Erie, is also charged with 18 third-degree felony counts of conspiracy by accessing a device not authorized to use, one felony count of conspiracy by receiving stolen property two felony counts of conspiracy by forgery.
- Derek Brock Barnett, 49, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Brenda Mae Hines, 49, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Chester Alan Keech, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Robert J. Mack, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Jacob Eric Carlson, 39, of Falls Creek, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Dusty Lee McLaughlin, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Tonya Lynn Lovell, 37, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
Hearing continuedJames Michael Draucker, 49, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and several traffic violations.