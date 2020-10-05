JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Sept. 30.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 2.
Hearings waived
Rylee Nicole Goetz, 22, of Ridgway, who is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.
Clarisa Sue Bush, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and providing a false report.
Blaine Edward Trumbull, 60, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by deception, false impression.
Crystal Lee Beck, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with accessing a device they were not authorized to use.
Thomas Micheal Siegel, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with making a false statement under penalty.
Hearings held
- Gregory Allen Smeal, 61, of Osceola Mills, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
- Shawn Michael Reed, 26, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
- Dustin Scott Feronti, 31, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations.
Held for court
- Tonya Lynn Lovell, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings continued
- Joseph Patrick Grisewood, 26, of Belmont, New York, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Travis Allen Cauvel, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.