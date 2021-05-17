JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Wednesday.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 4.
- Mariah Elizabeth Lytle, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Andrew James Beck, 30, of Bradford, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for scattering rubbish and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail is set at $15,000.
Hearings held
- Larry Williams, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with harassment – lewd or threatening language – and cited for disorderly conduct – unreasonable and engaging in fighting.
- John Matthew Fletcher, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault, and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.