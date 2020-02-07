JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings recently.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway March 3.
- Hannah Lee Lipsey, 19, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Patrick Shawn Sheeley Jr., 30, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Keenan McMillen, 27, of Kersey, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Westley Chase Hardy, 20, of Cyclone, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
- Michael Paul Penfield, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- Mariah Elizabeth Lytle, 22, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and receiving stolen property.
- Sheilah Maria Thomas, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
Hearings continued Brandon Allen Seabolt, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with corruption of minors and indencent exposure. Seabolt is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. Seabolt’s preliminary hearing was continued and will be held at 9 a.m. March 4.