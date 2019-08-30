JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Aug. 28.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Oct. 7.
Hearings waived
- Adam G. Jones, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, fleeing police, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endagerment and several traffic violations. Jones is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Hearings held
- Nicholas Joseph Harvey, 20, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as traffic violations.
- Bryan Chris Dumire, 31, of Johnstown, who is charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving an unregistered vehicle.
- Deborah Ann Williams, 64, of Ridgway, who is charged with providing false reports.
- Floyd Henry Hoffman, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.
- William Joseph Nighswander, 44, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Sean Michael Copella, 46, of Wilcox, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol and careless driving.
- Michael James Vandyne, 34, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dustin Matthew Piurkoski, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Jean M. Goodreau, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, involvement with an accident involving death or injury while not licensed and other traffic violations.
Held for court
- David Edward Miller, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two second-degree felonies of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest and trespassing. Miller is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Moved to non-traffic case
- Amir Aftab Williams, 31, of Ewing, New Jersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.