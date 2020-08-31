JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings recently.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 5.
Hearings waived
- Ashley Elizabeth Bowley, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Kelsea May Carlson, 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failing to carry a license, careless driving and traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Joseph David Hoffman, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Brian K. Viglione, 43, of Kersey, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Jerrold Arnold Sisco, 50, of DuBois, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail was set at $5,000.
Preliminary arraignments
- Brenda Mae Hines, 49, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Chester Alan Keech, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jacob Eric Carlson, 39, of Falls Creek, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.