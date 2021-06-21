JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings June 16.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 2.
- Kasey Marie Fourness, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Kasey Marie Fourness, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Joshua Michael Hanes, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, accidents involving damage to a vehicle/property and cited for traffic violations.
- Geoffrey Lawrence Preiss, 52, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- William D Port III, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
- William D Port III, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal trespassing – breaking into a structure, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Braiden John Zappia, 19, of Ridgway, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and the use/possession of drug parpahernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Milly-Jo Marie Calla, 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal trespassing – breaking into a structure, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000.
Hearings held
- Zachary James Stolburg, of Ridgway, who is charged with writing a materially false written statement – purchase, delivery, transfer of a firearm, and false statement under penalty.
- Jimmy Edward Neves, 48, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
WithdrawnJoseph M. Seawright, 20, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and criminal mischief – damaging property.