JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Jan. 8.
Hearings waived
The following defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case will be heard at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Feb. 3.
- Johnathan Glenn Surginer, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Hannah Lee Lipsey, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Jeffrey Merril Mohney, 44, of Penfield, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking.
- Graham James Parson, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
Preliminary arraignment
- Michael Paul Penfield, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft.
Hearings held James Matthew McDonald, 46, of Weedville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.