JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings May 26.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 6.
- Jessica Ann Chase, 39, of Brockport, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, open lewdness, indecent exposure, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
- Stephanie Ann Schatz, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jessica Ann Chase, 39, of Brockport, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure.
Hearings held
- David E Miller, 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing.
- Troy Alexander Smith, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
- Joshua Michael Hanes, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and traffic violations.