Gavel

JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings May 26.

Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 6.

  • Jessica Ann Chase, 39, of Brockport, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, open lewdness, indecent exposure, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
  • Stephanie Ann Schatz, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jessica Ann Chase, 39, of Brockport, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure.

Hearings held

  • David E Miller, 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing.
  • Troy Alexander Smith, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
  • Joshua Michael Hanes, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and traffic violations.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos