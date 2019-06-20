JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings June 12.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway July 1.
Hearings waived
- Cody Allen Rosenhoover, 31, of Kane, who is charged with vehicle and traffic violations.
- Jacob Thomas DeStephano, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with fleeing police, operating an unregistered vehicle with no insurance, careless driving and more than 30 traffic violations.
- Stephen Michael Colburn, 27, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with fleeing police, driving under the influence, careless driving and more than 30 traffic violations.
- Mary Ann Stolburg, 56, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence, careless and reckless driving and other traffic violations.
- Gerald Scott Waldroup, 50, of Chicora, who is charged with driving under the influence, careless, driving and other traffic violations.
Hearings held
- James Lee Holding, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with corruption of minors, conspiracy, evidence tampering and possession/distribution of marijuana.
- Held for court
- Brittany Marie Dilley, 27, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with corruption of minors, conspiracy, possession of maijuana with the intent to distribute and use/posession of drug paraphernalia. Dilley is confined in the Elk County Jail.
Bail hearings held
- Brian Kurt Viglione, 42, of Kersey, who is charged with 12 misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.