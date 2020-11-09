JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Nov. 4.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 7.
Hearings waived
- Adam Michael Krivonyak, 39, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- William James Thompson Jr., 46, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Alexander Michael Estell, 24, of Force, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Stevie Lynn Feldbauer, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Paul Reintahler, 58, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $25,000.
Hearings continued
- Elaine Marie Atwill, 33, of Haldey, PA, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and traffic violations.
- Susan Lynn Antonuccio, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving impaired/driving unsafely and careless driving.
- Nathan James Hummel, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property and criminal trespassing. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Todd Jason Minnear, 42, of Butler, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Joseph Patrick Grisewood, 26, of Belmont, New York, who is charged with driving impaired/driving unsafely, driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Dustin Scott Feronti, 31, of Kane, who is charged with driving impaired/driving unsafely and traffic violations.
- Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with defrauding secured creditors. Bail was set at $5,000.