JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings July 28.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 30.
- Mariah Elizabeth Lytle, 23, of Weedville, who is charged with fleeing to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and escaping. Bail was denied.
- Mariah Elizabeth Lytle, 23, of Weedville, who is charged with trespassing. Bail was set at $2,500.
- David E Miller, 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing. Bail was set at $2,500. Miller was formally arraigned Aug. 2.
- James Edward Skundrich, 55, of Allison Park, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Leah Nicole Shaffer, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Daniel Paul Penfield, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings continued
- Zachary James Stolburg, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Zachary James Stolburg, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with writing a false statement – the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm, and statement under penalty. Bail was set at $5,000.