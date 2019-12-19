JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Dec. 11.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Jan. 6.
Hearings waived
- Michael S. Marconi, 42, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal mischief and tampering with a fire alarm. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Gregory James Moore, 53, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Carissa Marie Klawuhn, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Harvey L Detterline Jr., 59, of Ridgway, who is charged with selling liquor to minors, corruption of minors and disorderly conduct. Detterline is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Brandon Desean Banks-McNair, 31, of Garner, North Carolina, who is charged with possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Kip David Kurtz, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault, harassment and reckless endangerment. Kurtz is confined in the Elk County Jai in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Withdrawn
- Jeffrey Dean Larson, 50, of Brockport, who is charged with theft by deception and operating deceitful business practices.
- Michael Allen Chittester, 27, of Bradford, who is charged with disorderly conduct.
Hearings held
- Mia Michelle Snyder, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of providing false identification to law enforcement and disorderly conduct.