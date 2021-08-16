JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Aug. 11.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 30.
- Devon Wesley Nichols, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Alicia Lynn Sherry, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Rebecca Anne Cristini, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with interfering with the custody of children, obstructing law and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Danielle Elizabeth Condon, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with default in required appearance, resisting arrest/other law enforcement. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Renee Ann Caggiano, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with harassment. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Jennifer Lynn Dinch, 37, of Erie, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Libby Anne Kear, 51, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Frank Jude Rippy, 68, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct by hazardous/physical offense.
- Brandy L Roberts, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with disorderly conduct by hazardous/physical offense and trespassing.