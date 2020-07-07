JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over the following preliminary hearings Wednesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.
Hearings waived
- Michael Anthony Asti, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and five counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. In separate cases, Asti is also charged with receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle, as well as the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal attempt by theft. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Emilio Juan Sallows, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with robbery, ethnic intimidation, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Corinne Marie Defiore, 41, of Mt. Jewett, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings continued
- Joseph Alan Davis, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with trespassing.
- Yvette Lynn Meyer, 43, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief by damaging property and public drunkenness. Bail is set at $5,000. In a separate case, Meyer is also charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, trespassing and harassment.
Held for courtQuanshay Teonta McEachin, 25, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with conspiracy by robbery and conspiracy by theft. Bail is set at $50,000.