JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings June 30 and July 7.
June 30
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 8.
- Catrina D. Rice, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with aggravated assault – attempt to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon and simple assault. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Matthew Jay Miller, 40, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Tammy Dee Lytle, 50, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Brianna Lynn Niles, 25, of Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting.
- Michael J. Miller, 20, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Troy Alexander Smith, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $5,000.
- David Edward Miller, 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Quentin Lincoln Shreffler, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Mariah Elizabeth Lytle, 23, of Weedville, who is charged with trespassing. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Zachary William Faust, 29, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
Held for court
- Mustafa S. Hitaj, 44, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault, aggravated assault – attempts to cause severe bodily injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree, possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony, making terroristic threats and cited for harassment. Bail was denied.
July 7
- Paul Thomas Jovenitti, 71, of Wilcox, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
Hearing held Renee Ann Caggiano, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with harassment.