JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings June 2.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 2.
- Ernest E. Maines Sr., 62, of Brockport, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Andrew Michael Krewduk, 31, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Ronald W. Feldbauer, 55, of St. Marys, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/punishment/trial, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
Hearing held
- Ariana Schloder, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with careless driving, an accident involving damage of a vehicle/property and a traffic violation.
Hearing continuedQuentin Lincoln Shreffler, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.