JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings March 3.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their preliminary hearings and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 5.
- Keith James Zilcoski, 35, of Wilcox, who is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and illegally operating a vehicle.
- Louis Scott Zimmer Jr., 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for court
- Shawn Ray Wisor, 43, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
WithdrawnDerek V. Plyler, of Brookville, who was charged with theft by deception – false impression, theft by deception – failing to correct and deceptive business practices.