JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Wednesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway July 6.
Hearings waived
- Bobbi-Jo Kristine Langille, 38, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence — driving impaired or unsafely — and several traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Matthew James Aiello, 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Seth James Badeau, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, forgery and several traffic violations. Badaeu is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
- Jessica L. Buerk, 30, of Wilcox, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Jacob Daniel Dilley, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for court
- Evan Michael Gabor, 24, of Erie, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, trespassing and criminal mischief. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic courtNicole Renee Atcheson, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.