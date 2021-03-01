JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Feb. 24.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 5.
- Mandy L Kruise, 42, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Bobbijo Parente, 35, of Jamestown, New York, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Joseph W Farabaugh, 57, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with defrauding secured creditors. Bail is set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Ashley Elizabeth Bowley, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $20,000.
- Timothy Ryan Visniesky, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and delivering/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $20,000.
- Travis Allen Cauvel, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $20,000.
- Ashlee Dawn Druhot, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $20,000.
Moved to non-traffic courtHarry Milton Dilley, 52, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.