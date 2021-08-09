JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Aug. 4.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 30.
- Martin James Anderson, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jarren Richard Wendel, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Paul Douglas Gigliotti, 59, of Ridgway, who is charged with writing bad checks. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Zachary William Faust, 29, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- Stefanie Marie Cross, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with conspiracy – accessing a device not authorized to use, receiving stolen property and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Bail is set at $15,000.
Hearings continued
- Rebecca Anne Cristini, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with interference with custody of children, obstructing administration/law and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting. Bail is set at $15,000.
- David Andrew Campbell, 36, of Kane, who is charged with strangulation – applying pressure to the throat or neck, simple assault, driving impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $1,500.