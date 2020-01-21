JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Jan. 15.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Feb. 3.
- Jennifer Diane Shaw, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with six misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Brandon Desean Banks-McNair, 32, of Garner, North Carolina, who is charged with possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Paul Michael Duchi, 46, of Wilcox, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Joseph William Gerg, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Gerg is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
- Terra Danielle Schloder, 34, of Wilcox, who is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
- Ian Wade Benson, 48, of St. Marys, who is charged with cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. Benson is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Amy L. Benson, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. Benson is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Hearings held
- Cody Allen Rosenhoover, 31, of Kane, who is charged with traffic violations.
- Patrick Shawn Sheeley Jr., 30, of Kersey, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. Sheeley is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- David Eugene Uhl, of Brockport, who is charged with making terroristic threat and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. Uhl is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- James Edward Skundrich, 54, of Wexford, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and traffic violations.
Dismissed
- Breanna Nicole Miller, 26, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- Beth Ann Walker, 47, of Ridgway, who was charged with trespassing.