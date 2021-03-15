JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings March 10.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 5.
- Anthony Karl Milliard, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence, first offense
- Donald Albert Saporito, 40, of Warren, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Terry Marie Cromley, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sarah V. Holtzhauser, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with receiving stolen property and accessing a device unauthorized by the user.
- Dillon Michael Lee Robuck, 24, of Wilcox, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, fleeing police, reckless driving, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.