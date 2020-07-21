JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over three preliminary hearings recently.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.
Hearings waived
- Jessica Nicole Condon, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with eight counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Condon is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.
- Zachary Dennis Ginther, 19, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence — minor, first offense — and traffic violations.
- Lucas Ryan Knight, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Knight is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.