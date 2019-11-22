JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Nov. 20.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Jan. 6.
- Shannon Joy Schreiber, 38, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Charlene Rea Mowrey, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft from a motor vehicle and public drunkenness. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Floyd Walters, 48, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft of services and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Christopher Lloyd Harris, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless and reckless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- Douglas Duane Sleeman, 51, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Cody Michael Steis, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moved to non-traffic
- Yvette Lynn Meyer, 42, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
ArraignmentTroy Alan Cool, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with stalking, simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment. Cool is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.