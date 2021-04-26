JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings April 21.
Hearings waived
- Nicole Mae Olin, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Devin Tyler Hamilton, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings held
- Devin James Valentine, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft of property.
Chanel Farrah Wolfel, 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing into a fenced/enclosed area.