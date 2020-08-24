JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Wednesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.
Hearings waived
- Brian Carl Fronckowiak, of Louisa, Virginia, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Edward Neil Covel, 48, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- David Edward Miller, 38, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing.
- Frederick Chris Frank, 75, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.
- Fredrick Michael Moore, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nicole Mae Combs, 33, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Bail is set at $15,000.
Hearings continued
- Cody A. Rosenhoover, 32, of Kane, who is charged with two second-degree felony counts of burglary, criminal conspiracy by engaging in burglary, criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, criminal conspiracy by trespassing, theft by unlawful taking and criminal conspiracy by theft by unlawful taking. Rosenhoover is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Tonya Lynn Lovell, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Jeremiah James Deemer, 23, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Robert J. Mack, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Held for courtJoseph David Hoffman, 33, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.