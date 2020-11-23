JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Nov. 18.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 7.
Hearings waived
- Brian Doyle Bean, 41, of Corry, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Robert J. Mack, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Seth James Badeau, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Shawn Michael Reed, 26, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Gregory Allen Smeal, 61, of Woodland, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Nathan Anthony Chaplain, 33, of Wilcox, who is charged with criminal trespassing, conspiracy by breaking into a structure and criminal mischief by tampering with property.
- Crystal Lee Beck, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with conspiracy by breaking into a structure.
- Jesse James Fitch, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Ryan James Childs, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Corey William Bush, 26, of Moon, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Lisa Marie Shield, 48, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Jason Ray Prager, 45, of Leechburg, who is charged with corruption of minors, selling/furnishing liquor to a minor and harassment.
- Brian Adam Kearney, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with making terroristic threats and simple assault. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings continued
- Jesse Joseph Feronti, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings held
Bradley Alan Vanvoorhis, 28, of Huntingdon, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.