JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings July 21.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 2.
- Steven Allen Frampton, 27, of Sykesville, who is charged with criminal trespassing – entering structure, receiving stolen property and accessing a device he was not authorized to use – all felonies in the third degree – as well as theft from a motor vehicle and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $30,000.
- Nicole Lynn Cleaver, 37, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
- Casey Paul Jordan, 31, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with default in required appearance, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Allen Edward Weyant, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $100,000.
Hearings held
- Stefanie Marie Cross, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with conspiracy by accessing a device not authorized to use and receiving stolen property, both felonies in the third degree, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Bail was set at $15,000.
Held for court
- Joshua Michael Hanes, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Shawn Anthony Mancuso, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.