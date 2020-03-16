JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings March 11.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will face their formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway April 6.
Hearing waived
- Justin Charles Kline, 20, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving unsafely and several traffic violations.
Hearing heldKatlynn Elaine Tucker-Meyer, 25, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing.
Hearing continuedSeth James Badeau, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, forgery and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Badeau is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 1.