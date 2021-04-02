JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings March 31.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 3.
- Jessica Lynn Johnson, 37, of Kane, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property.
- Patricia Lee Pistorio, 43, of Penfield, who is charged with accident involving damaged vehicle/property and traffic citations.
- Harley Nash Russell, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Anthony Karl Milliard, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence –driving impaired/incapable of driving safely.
- Shawn Ray Wisor, 43, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Michael James Vandyne, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $2,500.
- James Michael Draucker, 49, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence –driving impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.