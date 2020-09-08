JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over the following preliminary hearings Wednesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 5.
Hearings waived
- Cody A. Rosenhoover, 32, of Kane, who is charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy by burglary, criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, criminal conspiracy by breaking into a structure, theft by unlawful taking and criminal conspiracy by theft by unlawful taking, all felonies. Rosenhoover is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Joseph Alan Davis, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with trespassing. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Jeremiah James Deemer, 23, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Patrick James Desmond, 25, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substance and traffic violations.
Hearing continued
- Bradley Alan Vanvoorhis, 28, of Weedville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.
Hearing heldHarriet Nina Overturf, 19, of Benezette, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.