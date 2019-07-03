JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings June 26.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 5.
Hearings waived
- Joshua Michael Gustafson, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Gustafson is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Kenneth Michael Haudricht, 38, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence and reckless and careless driving.
- Jeremy P. Rossi, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
- Brian Kurt Viglione, 42, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Shelby Lynn Hagen, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Kelly Jo An Smith, 52, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
- Tamara Ann Thomp
son,
- 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and a suspended vehicle registration.
Hearings heldMario Joseph Salvadori, 63, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.