JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over two preliminary hearings Wednesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.
Hearings waived
- Floyd Henry Hoffman, 22, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana, six counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to law enforcement, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to a criminal complaint filed at Martin’s office July 27. Hoffman is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Matthew Loren Shugerts, 40, of Clearfield, who is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, fraudulent use/removal of a registration plate and failing to carry registration.