JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over the following preliminary hearings May 6.
Held for court
- Kierre Andre Dugger, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with 15 counts of corruption of minors, a felony in the third degree, six corruption of minors misdemeanors and six counts of issuing obscene and other sexual materials, a felony in the third degree. Dugger is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Hearings held
- Linda Ann Samick, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with forgery, a felony in the second degree, theft by deception and writing bad checks.
- Seth James Badeau, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony charge, three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, forgery, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless and reckless driving, speeding, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic violations. Badeau is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 unsecured bail.